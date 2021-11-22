MS Dhoni watches Shahrukh finish SMAT final in style with last ball six

MS Dhoni, the captain of the Chennai Super Kings was snapped checking out the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy final on Monday where Tamil Nadu’s Shahrukh Khan played a Dhoni-esque innings when he clobbered a six off the last ball to take his team home.

The T20 tournament finals of this year have also conjured up quite an interesting stat with teams donning the yellow coloured kits in the finales coming away with the silverware. It happened with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL final, with Australia in the T20 World Cup final and on Monday, the yellow gear proved lucky for the Tamil Nadu team who beat Karnataka by 4 wickets to bag the Syed Mushtaq T20 trophy.

And in a perfect synergy, Chennai Super Kings, who are also famous for their the canary yellow gear, tweeted out a photo of skipper MS Dhoni watching the Tamil Nadu cricket team in action in the aforementioned tournament.

Needing 16 runs off the last over bowled by Prateek Jain, power-hitter Khan kept his cool under pressure to clobber the final delivery over deep-square leg to take Tamil Nadu to 153 for 6 and seal a famous win.

The burly 26-year-old right-hander remained not out on 33 (15 balls, 1 four, 3 sixes) while R Sai Kishore was 6 not out (3 balls, 1 four).

Tamil Nadu thus avenged their heart-breaking one-run loss to Karnataka in the 2019 final.