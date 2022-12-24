‘MS Dhoni was very happy that we got Stokes’: says CSK’s CEO Kasi Viswanathan

MS Dhoni is delighted to have Ben Stokes in Chennai Super Kings, the team franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan said after the IPL mini-auction on Friday.

Chennai, who have been ridiculed in recent IPL auctions for putting together a Dad’s Army, bluffed their way before buying Stokes. Chennai went hard for Curran and even showed interest in Jason Holder. But the moment Stokes’ name came up, they didn’t hesitate to go for him full throttle.

“Very excited to get Stokes and we were lucky also because he came up at the end. We wanted an allrounder and MS was very happy that we got Stokes,” Kasi Viswanathan said after the auction.

In Stokes they now have a leader who is not only charismatic but also a shrewd tactician who is revolutionising the way Test cricket is played. One of the best cricketing minds around, Stokes is not only a three-dimensional player but a 4D component capable of winning matches single-handedly with bat, ball and on the field.

“Captaincy option is there but it’s a call MS will take with time. Kyle Jamieson was injured so maybe many others didn’t look at him. We had information from Fleming that he had recovered and was raring to go.

“CSK looks bright and I hope we do well this season. We follow the process always and that will help us do well.”