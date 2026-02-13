When ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ inspired Usman Tariq to leave his job as salesman and pursue cricket: ‘This film…convinced me that I can also do the same’

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Pakistan off-spinner Usman Tariq’s action has been under the scanner of late, but a little is known about the other side of the cricketer who left his country to do a salesman job in Dubai was inspired by the Indian Bollywood film former Indian skipper MS Dhoni’s biopic “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” to pursue his cricket aspirations again.
“I had left behind thinking of making a name in cricket, but one day I watched this film and it convinced me that I can also do the same,” Tariq told AFP.
Tariq’s bowling action came under question recently by Cameron Green during Australia’s tour of Pakistan. “I have two corners of my bowling arm elbow, which is rare,” Tariq told. “I have been cleared twice so I am confident that it’s legal. I have struggled this far and am not worried about such baseless questions.”
India will take on Pakistan on Sunday at Colombo. Asked about the talk among the Indian fans, Usman said after the clash against USA., “I guess, there will be extra pressure on them. Because, the way they’re discussing these things, I think, if they’re just discussing it in that sense, meaning, they’re just objecting on that, it shows that, maybe, there will be extra pressure on them. But, I don’t know about it. I’m really focusing on my games. I don’t have any idea what’s going around in the media and stuff. It’s a simple thing that I’m just focusing on my cricket and practice.”
The tall off-spinner then chose to underplay the fixture against India on February 15 and called on his team to keep the plans simple. “I think the record that we note down, I guess we should note it down from where we started losing. If you look at it from the beginning, then we have a good record from the beginning. So we should count also that. Because those are also the title matches. And apart from that, the match that is coming next, it’s like, obviously, all of us are focusing on one thing, that any game comes to us, any game to play, we have to give our best. And in this way, we have to win this World Cup. And just make it memorable for everyone. So it’s just a normal game for me, for the team. Because, when you’re just getting that hype, or that kind of thing on your mind, obviously, it’s better to keep it simple. And just stick to the plans, that’s it,” he said.
