When ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ inspired Usman Tariq to leave his job as salesman and pursue cricket: ‘This film…convinced me that I can also do the same’

Pakistan off-spinner Usman Tariq’s action has been under the scanner of late, but a little is known about the other side of the cricketer who left his country to do a salesman job in Dubai was inspired by the Indian Bollywood film former Indian skipper MS Dhoni’s biopic “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” to pursue his cricket aspirations again.

“I had left behind thinking of making a name in cricket, but one day I watched this film and it convinced me that I can also do the same,” Tariq told AFP.

On bowling action

Tariq’s bowling action came under question recently by Cameron Green during Australia’s tour of Pakistan. “I have two corners of my bowling arm elbow, which is rare,” Tariq told. “I have been cleared twice so I am confident that it’s legal. I have struggled this far and am not worried about such baseless questions.”