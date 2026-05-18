MS Dhoni to turn up at Chepauk, but unlikely to play vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

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Mahendra Singh Dhoni is all set to turn up at the MA Chidambaram Stadium for Chennai Super Kings last home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 44-year-old hasn’t been at any of the venues so far this season on match days with the former captain preferring to stay back at the team hotel even for Chennai’s home games.
However, that looks to change on Monday with Dhoni expected to be in attendance. However, Dhoni is unlikely to play the fixture even as an Impact Player as he is understood to have picked up a fresh injury during one of the training sessions. The Indian Express understands that before the trip to Lucknow, Dhoni injured his thumb during a net session. And despite booking tickets to fly to Lucknow, he decided to stay back in Chennai.
On the eve of the game, Dhoni came out and batted in the nets for about 30 minutes, showing no visible discomfort even when he hit a few big hits. However, post the session, he is understood to have taken the decision to not feature in the game as he is still not 100 per cent fit. While all things pointed out Dhoni coming in as an Impact Player for the game, that appears unlikely as things stand. However, Dhoni will be at the venue and will take part in the lap of honour which is an annual ritual at the end of their last league match.
Having been ruled out of the season for a couple of weeks at the start of the season, Dhoni hasn’t featured in any of the matches. Even for their away trips, he has preferred to stay in Chennai. After recovering from a calf injury, Dhoni was reluctant to walk into the team and take the spot of Kartik Sharma, a player that the franchise has been grooming.
Following the injury to Jamie Overton, which altered the team balance, one spot had opened up which seemed ideal for Dhoni to walk in. But the latest injury setback means, CSK could turn to Dian Forrester. The South African all-rounder joined the franchise last week as a replacement for Overton and had an extensive training session.
With 12 points from as many matches, CSK need to win their two remaining matches to qualify for the play-offs.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.