MS Dhoni to turn up at Chepauk, but unlikely to play vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is all set to turn up at the MA Chidambaram Stadium for Chennai Super Kings last home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 44-year-old hasn’t been at any of the venues so far this season on match days with the former captain preferring to stay back at the team hotel even for Chennai’s home games.

However, that looks to change on Monday with Dhoni expected to be in attendance. However, Dhoni is unlikely to play the fixture even as an Impact Player as he is understood to have picked up a fresh injury during one of the training sessions. The Indian Express understands that before the trip to Lucknow, Dhoni injured his thumb during a net session. And despite booking tickets to fly to Lucknow, he decided to stay back in Chennai.