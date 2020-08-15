MS Dhoni’s career completes full circle: It starts and ends with a run-out

His first ODI innings end up in a runout without even facing a ball. However, he now leaves behind a rich legacy that will be difficult to replicate. (File)

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday after playing 90 Tests, 350 one-day internationals and 98 Twenty20s for the country.

A livewire both between and behind the wickets, Dhoni was always an excellent judge of a run and was among the fastest ever between the 22 yards.

However, despite his incredible running between the sticks, we have seen him get run-out on the biggest stages. In fact, Dhoni’s international career both started and ended with a run-out, one of the cruellest ironies.

MS Dhoni’s ODI debut

The boy from Ranchi made his ODI debut in 2004. Coming in at number seven, he nudged a delivery from Mohammad Rafique to square leg and set off for a non-existent single, only to be sent back by his partner Mohammad Kaif. Unfortunately, he got run out for a duck on his debut ODI match.

Incidentally, in his last match in national colours, he was once again tragically run out during India’s World Cup sem-final game against New Zealand in 2019.

Under his stewardship, India won the T20 World Cup in 2007, the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013. The team also reached the top of the test rankings in 2009 under his leadership.

MS Dhoni’s last bow

In the 2019 World Cup semifinal against eventual runners-up New Zealand, India was in a spot of bother chasing 240. But Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni restored the balance. Towards the end, as the game went down to the wire, all hopes were on Dhoni’s shoulders. But just like the 2015 semi-final, fate had a cruel twist in store. After tucking a ball aimed at the ribs towards the leg-side, the keeper set off for two in an attempt to retain the strike, but Martin Guptill’s moment of magic found the former Indian skipper short of his ground to dash any hopes of an Indian win.

Dhoni has not been one to talk about his regrets. However, later on, reflecting back at this run-out, he rued on not putting in a dive to avoid getting dismissed.

Keeping emotions aside, it can be arguably said that MS Dhoni’s career has come full circle.

