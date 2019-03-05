MS Dhoni to star in new Hotstar docu-drama

Former India captain MS Dhoni is all set to reveal a secret about him that nobody is aware of in a new Hotstar special. The former India captain will appear in the streaming platform’s docu-drama “Roar of the Lion.”

“Ek kahaani hain, jo aapne ab tak nai suni (There is one story that you are yet to hear),” says the former captain in a trailer that has been released on the streaming platform. “Ye kahaani hai zidd ki (This is the story of determination).”

The official synopsis of the show reads, “Called MSD, Mahi, Captain Cool, Thala and more by the billions of fans that cheer him on and off the field, MSD’s story is known to all. Or so you think! He has another story to tell, one that not even his closest friends know. What is it all about? His toughest moment as a sportsman, cricketer, captain, husband, father or more?”

Dhoni, one of the most successful Indian captains of all time, has previously been the focus of a biopic. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was released in September 2016 in which Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of the 2011 World Cup winning captain.

Dhoni retired from Test cricket in 2014 and gave up captaincy in limited overs cricket in January 2017. He has remained a vital cog in Virat Kohli’s dressing room and has taken over the duties of giving instructions to bowlers whenever the Indian captain has been fielding in the deep.

He will be part of the Indian team that travels to England in May for the 2019 ICC World Cup. This will be the third time that he will be playing in the mega event, having played under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid in 2007 and led the team to victory in 2011.