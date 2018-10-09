Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 9, 2018
MS Dhoni to play Vijay Hazare quarterfinals for Jharkhand: Reports

MS Dhoni has been training with the Jharkhand team but didn't play in the group league encounters of the team after coming back from Asia Cup.

By: PTI | Published: October 9, 2018 11:27:15 pm

MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni India, India MS Dhoni, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, MS Dhoni India cricket, Dhoni India cricket, India cricket team, Team India, Cricket News, Cricket MS Dhoni has played only 15 ODIs and 7 T20 Internationals. (Source: PTI)

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in all likelihood will play in the knock-outs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after Jharkhand qualified for the quarter-finals of the National One Day Competition.

Dhoni has been training with the Jharkhand team but didn’t play in the group league encounters of the team after coming back from Asia Cup.

There has been growing concerns about his batting form as he has not been able to force the pace during the middle overs even though he has the safest pair of gloves along with an astute tactical mind.

In the current year, Dhoni has played only 15 ODIs and 7 T20 Internationals – effectively only 22 days for India and at times his lack of match time becomes pretty evident.

It has also become very difficult as neither state association nor the national selectors are aware as to how Dhoni manages his domestic calender.

It is learnt that Dhoni has been given the freedom to pick and choose the limited over games that he wants to play for Jharkhand. All the knock-out matches will be held in Bengaluru. India’s limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma will also be playing for Mumbai.

