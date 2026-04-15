BREAKING: MS Dhoni likely to play his first IPL match of the season against the Mumbai Indians on April 23

Dhoni has been following CSK's home matches from the team hotel but has been seen at practice sessions. (PTI Photo)

Former Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s first match of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) could be against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on April 23. According to CSK sources, 44-year-old Dhoni, who is on the sidelines after suffering a calf strain at the pre-season camp, is now close to regaining full fitness. CSK’s next match is an away fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but there is no confirmation if Dhoni will travel with the team.

CSK are eighth out of 10 teams on the points table, winning two of their five games. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led team lost three in a row before winning their last two home matches, against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.