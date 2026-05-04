MS Dhoni sits out of trip to Delhi ahead of CSK’s next IPL 2026 match

MS Dhoni has not travelled to Delhi for Chennai Super Kings’ next match against the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2026. The five-time champions’ bowling coach Eric Simmons told the media on Monday that the Dhoni hasn’t travelled to the national capital for the game that will be played on Tuesday, thus possibly making it the 10th match that the 44-year-old has missed this season.

“Update on MS Dhoni is way above my pay grade,” said Simmons on the eve of CSK’s 10th match of the season against Delhi Capitals. “He’s not with us but he’s improving. He will be ready when he’s ready. He knows when he’s ready to play.”