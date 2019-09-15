‘Give a call to Dhoni’, Tim Paine gets a word of advice after DRS struggles continue

After securing a convincing 185-run victory in the fourth Test, Australia managed to retain the Ashes last week. Steve Smith has been the main force behind Australia’s dominance over hosts England, but skipper Tim Paine also managed to earn a fair amount of plaudits for his leadership skills.

However, despite becoming the only Australian captain after Steve Waugh in 2011 to retain the Ashes, Paine still has a lot of homework to do when it comes to decision review system (DRS).

The Australian skipper admitted that he was having ‘a mare’ after twice failing to review umpiring decisions in the ongoing Ashes Test even though the challenges would have brought wickets.

After the close of play on Day 3, Paine while addressing a press conference lamented about his DRS calls. “I’m getting it wrong. I don’t know what else to say. We’re having a mare (nightmare). We’ve got it wrong.”

“It’s fast, it’s a tough job as I’ve said throughout the whole Test series. I’ve got a new respect for umpiring, particularly in Test cricket because it’s a hard job,” he added.

Reacting to Paine’s unsuccessful DRS calls, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra advised the Oz skipper to make a phone call to veteran wicketkeeper MS Dhoni for some tips. In a tweet, Aakash wrote: “Give a call to Dhoni. See if he’s ready to take students ???? Dhoni Review System.”

The mistakes made by the Australian skipper helped the hosts pile up runs on the scoreboard. Riding on Joe Denly’s 94, England managed to post 329 in their second innings, leaving the visitors with a stiff 399-run chase.