‘MS Dhoni thought I wouldn’t be able to bowl yorkers’: Jasprit Bumrah recalls ODI debut

Jasprit Bumrah has made a reputation for bowling pin-point yorkers in death overs in the last few years, but when he was playing his first match under MS Dhoni, the former Indian captain did not have enough faith in him pulling off the delivery, recalled the India bowler.

“Not many people know that Mahi bhai had never seen me bowl, at any level. In my debut game, I was going to bowl in the death overs and I asked him ‘can I bowl yorkers?’ and he was like ‘no, don’t bowl yorkers’. He thought since it was a difficult delivery, I wouldn’t be able to pull it off,” Bumrah said in a Times of India interview.

Bumrah made his debut against Australia in an ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Dhoni had never seen him bowl before that match. Bumrah did manage to execute a few perfect yorkers and gave away only 3 runs in 49th over of the Australian innings. He had figures of 2 for 40 on debut in a match where all other bowlers went for runs.

On the talk between him and Dhoni after the match, Bumrah said the captain gave him a lot of confidence saying that India could have won the series if he had been playing all the matches.

“I told him ‘In death overs, I don’t know what else to do’. So, anyway, I went ahead and did my thing and then he came to me and was like ‘I didn’t know this at all. You should’ve come earlier, we would’ve won the whole series’. Here was me, making a nervous debut and the captain telling me ‘you could’ve won us this series’. He gave me a lot of freedom,” he said.

Batting first, Australia had made 330 for seven riding on David Warner’s 122 but India had chased it down thanks to Rohit Sharma (99), Shikhar Dhawan (78) and Manish Pandey(102*).

