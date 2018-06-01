MS Dhoni hosts die-hard fan Sudhir Gautam for lunch; see pics

Sudhir Gautam poses with MS Dhoni. (Source: Twitter) Sudhir Gautam poses with MS Dhoni. (Source: Twitter)

Sudhir Gautam is one of the most popular fans in Indian cricket. He is spotted attending India’s game every now and then but this time Gautam got a different opportunity. He was hosted by former India skipper MS Dhoni for lunch on Friday. Sudhir posted pictures with Dhoni and his family on his Twitter account that read, “Special Day with Captain Cool @msdhoni, Super Lunch with Super Family at Farm House. Words can’t describe the moments spent. Thank You MS Dhoni and Sakshi Di @SaakshiSRawat. Captain Relaxed after winning #IPL2018 @ChennaiIPL.”

Special Day with Captain Cool @msdhoni, Super Lunch with Super Family at Farm House. Words can’t describe the moments spent. Thank You MS Dhoni and Sakshi Di @SaakshiSRawat. Captain Relaxed after winning #IPL2018 @ChennaiIPL. pic.twitter.com/qZHjGm9KCR — Sudhir Kumar Gautam (@Sudhir10dulkar) 1 June 2018

Dhoni is coming off a successful IPL campaign with Chennai Super Kings where he won a third title. CSK made a return to the cash-rich league after being suspended for two years and lifted the trophy for a third time. Chennai became the second franchise to win IPL three times after Mumbai Indians who achieved the feat last year.

Dhoni will now be in action when India take on Ireland in a two-match T20I series which would be followed by the tour of England where the Indian team is scheduled to play three T20Is, five ODIs and five Tests. Dhoni will be part of the limited overs fixtures. The right-handed aggressive batsman had a convincing Indian Premier league season where he scored 455 runs in 16 matches for the franchise.

(Click here to read this story in Tamil)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd