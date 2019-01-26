India vs New Zealand: MS Dhoni’s lightning fast stumping ends Ross Taylor’s innings, watch video

Indian wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again displayed his lightning speed behind the stumps as he caused the dismissal of New Zealand’s Ross Taylor during the second ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval. Taylor, who was batting on 22, was slowly building his innings to turn the tide in the hosts favour, as they set out to chase the target of 325 set up by India.

The incident happened in the 17th over of the match when Dhoni whipped the bails off, while Taylor’s foot was on the air for less than a second. Kedhar Jadhav may have got the wicket under his name, but it was Dhoni who did all the work from behind the wicket. He grabbed the ball and immediately took the bails off before Taylor could plant his feet.

The best moment came when the 37-year-old was quick to appeal for the stumps, and remained confident that he has got his man, despite the rest of the Indian team remaining skeptical about it. The replays, though, confirmed Dhoni’s suspicion, as the Indian camp celebrated the big dismissal.

After electing to bat first, India posted 324/4 on the board. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma got India to a flying start as they added over 150 runs for the first wicket. Dhawan was the first batsman to depart on 66, after he nudged a delivery very wide of the stumps. Rohit also missed out on a ton as he fell short on 87. After dismissing the openers the Kiwis bounced back in the middle overs as India lost two more wickets.

Despite the drop in run-rate, Dhoni along with Kedar Jadhav made sure India powers past 300. Dhoni remained unbeaten on 48 after facing 33 deliveries, while his partner Jadhav scored a quick 22 in just 10 deliveries.