IPL 2026: ‘Maybe Dhoni is telling them to run the show’ – Ashwin suggests CSK’s legend taking a step back

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made a big statement on his former Indian Premier League franchise, saying in the Chennai Super Kings setup, star player and former India captain MS Dhoni may not be as involved as he once was.

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Ahead of their first home game of the IPL 2026 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Chepauk, Dhoni’s availability is still uncertain. The five-time champions were dealt a huge blow when their ex-captain was ruled out for two weeks following a calf strain.

Ashwin said Dhoni might not be as involved, wanting current captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and head coach Stephen Fleming to run the show themselves in order to prepare the franchise for a transition once he retires from the league.