MS Dhoni career stats: India’s most successful captain calls it a day

Former India skipper and India’s most successful captain in limited-overs formats, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from International cricket on Saturday. The decision comes months after the wicketkeeper-batsman faced criticism during the World Cup.

Once deemed one of the most destructive finishers in limited-overs cricket, Dhoni led Team India to several glories. Made captain for the first time, the cricketer from Jharkhand led a young Indian side to victory in the inaugural edition of T20 World Cup.

After the T20 triumph, Dhoni was soon made captain of the ODI team, and in late 2008 he also became India’s Test captain. Dhoni’s stint as the captain is regarded as one of the most successful eras in Indian cricket. Under him, Team India became the No 1 Test side and also won the Commonwealth Bank Series in Australia in 2008.

In 2011, India went on to win their second World Cup title after 1983. The team beat Sri Lanka in the finals in Mumbai, with Dhoni getting the team to victory with an iconic six. He later led India to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

After retiring from Tests in December 2014, Dhoni focussed on limited-overs cricket and remained an integral part of the Indian unit. Dhoni has featured in 350 ODIs and has scored 10,773 runs at an average of 50.6 and a strike rate of 87.6. In T20Is, he amassed 1617 runs in 98 matches at a strike rate of 126.10.

He’s also India’s most successful wicketkeeper of all time. With a total of 195 stumpings and 634 catches in international matches, Dhoni has set a benchmark with his clinical wicketkeeping skills.

READ | ‘Legend retires in his own style’: Cricket fraternity reacts

Dhoni’s captaincy came to an end after nine years in 2017, with the baton being handed to Virat Kohli. However, he remained an integral part of the squad, often deciding field placements and advising bowlers.

However, his stint in the World Cup was a forgettable one. Struggling to finish games, Dhoni was also criticised on occasion for his uncharacteristically slow batting against Afghanistan and England. Batting at an average of slightly more than 45, Dhoni amassed 273 runs in eight innings.

Will continue to play IPL

Dhoni has also been the most successful captain in the Indian Premier League. He led the Chennai Super Kings to three IPL titles since the tournament began. Under his captainship, Chennai became the first and only side to retain their IPL title in 2010-11, while finishing as runners-up on five other occasions.

Dhoni has so far played in 190 IPL matches in which he has amassed 4432 runs and has been the pillar behind Chennai’s success in the T20 league.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd