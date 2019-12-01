Please ask MS Dhoni: Sourav Ganguly on MSD’s participation in T20 World Cup

Sourav Ganguly (R) was India captain when MS Dhoni made his debut. (Twitter/Photo) Sourav Ganguly (R) was India captain when MS Dhoni made his debut. (Twitter/Photo)

“Please ask Dhoni,” said Sourav Ganguly when asked if the 38-year-old wicket-keeper batsman would be a part of the Indian team in next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Dhoni has been out of action since India’s semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup in England in July and is not a part of the squad which will take on West Indies at home later this month.

“Please ask Dhoni,” said Ganguly when a journalist asked him the question at the press conference after the Board’s 88th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Earlier, Ganguly had said there is ‘absolute clarity’ on the issue between MS Dhoni, the India selectors and the BCCI.

“There’s transparency between the Board, MS and the selectors. When you deal with such champions — MS Dhoni is an unbelievable athlete for India — certain things have to be kept within the closed doors. It’s very transparent and everybody knows where they stand,” said the BCCI President.

However, Dhoni himself had said that till January he won’t answer questions on his sabbatical.

“January tak mat poocho (don’t ask me till January),” Dhoni said at an event in Mumbai earlier this week.

Meanwhile, national selection committee chairman MSK Prasad has already made it clear that the panel has “moved on” and Dhoni is aware of its intent to blood youngsters such as Rishabh Pant keeping in mind the T20 World Cup in Australia.

One of the biggest names in Indian cricket, Dhoni led India to two world titles — the 2007 World T20 in South Africa and the 2011 ODI World Cup at home.

