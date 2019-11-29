Absolute clarity between MS Dhoni, India selectors: Sourav Ganguly

MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly (File Photo/BCCI) MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly (File Photo/BCCI)

The question of MS Dhoni’s return from his ‘sabbatical’ from cricket is one of the biggest questions in Indian cricket currently, but BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said on Friday that there is ‘absolute clarity’ on the issue between MS Dhoni, the India selectors and the BCCI.

Ganguly said, “There’s transparency between the Board, MS and the selectors. When you deal with such champions — MS Dhoni is an unbelievable athlete for India — certain things have to be kept within the closed doors. It’s very transparent and everybody knows where they stand.”

Ganguly was asked to comment on India head coach Ravi Shastri’s comment that MS Dhoni’s place in the scheme of things for Team India would be clear after the IPL next year.

“No no, there is clarity, but certain things cannot be said on public platform. There is absolute clarity on MS Dhoni and you’ll find out in time,” Ganguly said. He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of a felicitation ceremony organised by Ajanta Shoes in Kolkata.

“January tak mat poocho (don’t ask me till January),” Dhoni said at an event in Mumbai earlier this week.

Dhoni was seen training with Jharkhand’s under-23 team in Ranchi some days back, triggering a fresh round of speculation on a possible comeback.

Dhoni, who last played against New Zealand in the World Cup, missed out on the tour to West Indies and the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh. He will also skip the upcoming white-ball assignment against West Indies at home, which starts from December 6.

India head coach Ravi Shastri said with the IPL set to be the last T20 engagement before the World Cup in Australia, the competition would more or less provide him with his 15-member-squad. He would keep a keen eye on the 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman and note his performances on his own.

MSK Prasad, the chairman of the selection committee, had earlier said that the panel has “moved on” from the topic of Dhoni’s retirement and has explicitly expressed their intent to promote more new blood ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

(With PTI inputs)

