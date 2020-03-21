MS Dhoni likely to silently retire, not someone to make big announcements: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar said he wants to see MS Dhoni in the T20 World Cup but it is unlikely to happen. Sunil Gavaskar said he wants to see MS Dhoni in the T20 World Cup but it is unlikely to happen.

MS Dhoni’s chance of trying to earn back his place in the India team before the T20 World Cup has been temporarily hit by the postponement of the IPL, and cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar has said that it is highly unlikely that Dhoni could make a comeback to international cricket.

“I would definitely like to see Dhoni in India’s World Cup squad but it’s highly unlikely that it is going to happen,” Gavaskar told Dainik Jagran.

“The team has moved on. Dhoni is not someone to make big announcements so I reckon he would silently retire from the game,” he added.

Since the ODI World Cup, the India wicketkeeper’s slot in limited-overs cricket has been filled at different times by Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Sanju Samson. India skipper Kohli had said that Rahul playing as a keeper ‘lends balance’ to the team.

Dhoni was omitted from BCCI’s 27-member list of central contract awardees for the 2019/20 season. The 38-year-old former India captain had held an ‘A’ category contract till 2018/19.

Coach Ravi Shastri, however, had said that the IPL would be crucial on determining if Dhoni could make a comeback to the team before the T20 World Cup.

Dhoni has not been seen in action since the ODI World Cup in 2019, but there have not been any announcements on his future. He had been preparing for the IPL season before it was postponed because of the Covid-19 threat and he flew back home from Chennai. Like the rest of the cricket world, Dhoni’s future is also at a halt.

