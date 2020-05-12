MS Dhoni should play if he is in good shape: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni at the toss for the IPL final in Hyderabad. (Source: PTI) Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni at the toss for the IPL final in Hyderabad. (Source: PTI)

MS Dhoni has not played a competitive cricket match since India”s 2019 World Cup semi-final exit against New Zealand. Since then his cryptic comments and long absences from the 22 yards has kept fans guessing on his future course of action.

Dhoni was set to return to the cricket field in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season but the coronavirus pandemic has put his future in doubt.

However, according to India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, Dhoni should play international cricket if he is in good shape.

Speaking to veteran Indian player Suresh Raina on his Instagram live, Sharma also hoped that the southpaw himself would get a chance for a recall to national set up.

According to Raina, the 38-year-old looked sharp as ever during CSK’s training camp in March, where he also scored a whirlwind 123 off 91 balls in a practice match.

“To be honest he was striking the ball pretty well and the bat flow seemed quite good. He is also fit but only he knows what is in his mind. However, I can’t say what his plans are now but yes he does have cricket left in him,” said Raina.

“If that is the case, he should play,” Rohit responded before adding, “Hope he starts playing again.”

“Yes but only he knows, whenever he becomes available people should ask him what his plans are,” said Raina.

Earlier, national coach Ravi Shastri had said Dhoni was likely to quit one-day internationals, but a good IPL could pave his way to the T20 side.

“I have had a conversation with MS and that is between us… in all probability, he will finish one-day cricket,” Shastri had said.

“At his age, probably the only format he’ll want to play is T20 cricket which means he’ll have to start playing again, get back into the groove because he’s going to play in the IPL and see how his body reacts.”

