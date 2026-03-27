‘MS Dhoni should play for another 10 years’: Yograj Singh’s high praise for CSK veteran

Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh recently opened up on MS Dhoni‘s tenure in the Indian Premier League, praising the Chennai Super Kings veteran for his longevity and slammed people calling for his retirement. Dhoni will enter is 19th IPL season this year and like every year, there have been questions floating around whether this will be his last season or not.

“I admire him. MS Dhoni should play for another 10 years. Because he has proved his fitness. The guy has discipline, the guy has dedication. I still see his forearms– amazing. The way he is playing, why not? Who the hell are people to tell him to retire? No. As far as cricket is concerned, hats off to him,” Yograj said in an interaction with InsideSport.