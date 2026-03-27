‘MS Dhoni should play for another 10 years’: Yograj Singh’s high praise for CSK veteran

Dhoni will enter is 19th IPL season this year and like every year, there have been questions floating around whether this will be his last season or not.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readMar 27, 2026 04:38 PM IST
MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings during match 62 of IPL 2025 between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. (Sportzpics for IPL)MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings during match 62 of IPL 2025 between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. (Sportzpics for IPL)
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Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh recently opened up on MS Dhoni‘s tenure in the Indian Premier League, praising the Chennai Super Kings veteran for his longevity and slammed people calling for his retirement. Dhoni will enter is 19th IPL season this year and like every year, there have been questions floating around whether this will be his last season or not.

“I admire him. MS Dhoni should play for another 10 years. Because he has proved his fitness. The guy has discipline, the guy has dedication. I still see his forearms– amazing. The way he is playing, why not? Who the hell are people to tell him to retire? No. As far as cricket is concerned, hats off to him,” Yograj said in an interaction with InsideSport.

Former Indian off-spinner and Chennai Super Kings cricketer R Ashwin had also said if Dhoni wants to play, he has to start, but if he does not want to play, he should not be playing the entire season.

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“I do not agree that he has to stay on the impact list. If he is in the squad, he has to play. If he does not want to, he should not play the entire season, that is it. I am not in agreement with him being an impact player,” he said on ‘Ash ki Baat’.

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“If you are making a CSK XI, and Dhoni is in the squad, the debate ends right there. He has to be in the XI. If he does not want to play, he would retire. He has100% belief that he can play. He is practicing from the last three months. He is giving the message that I want to play, you think whatever you want. If he wants to play, it is not possible to go tell him you can’t play. He is not your number six batter, that I will agree. But he can play a double role. He can be the on-field compass for Ruturaj,” he said.

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