MS Dhoni set to attend India vs South Africa 3rd Test in Ranchi

MS Dhoni will be in attendance at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) stadium when India take on South Africa in the third and final Test in Ranchi starting from October 19.

The JSCA has invited him to attend the match and the former India captain has given his nod for the same.

Given his stature and popularity, the mere presence of Dhoni will bring in a lot of fans to the stadium for the match.

“Dhoni will arrive in Ranchi tomorrow. So he will attend the game for sure. As far as I have heard he will be present at the ground on day one of the third Test,” said his childhood coach Keshav Banerjee.

However, sources in the JSCA were unwilling to reaffirm the same.

“We still can’t confirm on which day he will come because you can never predict with Dhoni. But if he is Ranchi then he will come for sure. Last time also in the India vs Australia Test match he was here for the final day. This time also he is expected to attend the match.”

5,000 free tickets for CRPF Jawans and Police Personnel

The JSCA has also distributed complimentary passes among the army, CRPF and Jharkhand police personnel to attend the match.

The special initiative is a part of JSCA honouring the men in uniform by handing more 5,000 free tickets for the third and final Test match against South Africa starting Saturday.

India have already won the three-match series by pocketing the first two games in Visakhapatnam and Pune by 203 runs and an innings and 137 runs, respectively.