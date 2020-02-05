MS Dhoni serving ‘panipuris’ to Piyush Chawla, RP Singh goes viral

MS Dhoni stuffing a panipuri for RP Singh. (Twitter/screengrab) MS Dhoni stuffing a panipuri for RP Singh. (Twitter/screengrab)

MS Dhoni has always been renowned for his cool demeanour that has gained him millions of fans around the world. From delivering composed match-finishing performances to sporting an array of motorcycles and now, to even serving panipuris on his vacation.

The 38-year-old former Indian captain never fails to make headlines, and he hasn’t stopped stealing the limelight ever since his sabbatical in July. A video of him serving panipuris, which is also known as panipuri’s or golgappas in other parts of the country, in Maldives went viral on Wednesday.

The video shows the Jharkhand-born cricketer preparing a panipuri stuffing it with a spoon, and serving it to his former teammate RP Singh. Even Piyush Chawla, who recently joined IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, received some love from the World Cup-winning captain.

Straight outta Maldives, our rockstar is seen making a couple of pani puris!👨‍🍳 Our favorite chat just became even more delectable! 🥰🤤#MahiInMaldives #Dhoni @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/NFjGcuMT1h — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) February 4, 2020

Dhoni has been quite active on social media ever since his self-imposed hiatus, which has also brought on many speculations about his future with the sport. He last played for India in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

Since then, he has been left out of BCCI’s annual player retainership for 2019-20, which has led to Dhoni training with his state team Jharkhand with an eye on IPL comeback for Chennai Super Kings. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has remained tight-lipped about the entire issue and there’s still unsurity whether he will feature in World T20 in October this year.

READ: ‘We miss MS Dhoni, no one sits on his seat in team bus’

Considered as one of the successful captains in the world, Dhoni led India to win the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups, the 2011 ICC World Cup, and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd