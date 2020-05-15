Instead of treating Dhoni as a finisher, I will play him up the order: Venkatesh Prasad

The team management has trusted MS Dhoni with the finishing role (File Photo) The team management has trusted MS Dhoni with the finishing role (File Photo)

Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad believes MS Dhoni should be promoted up the order instead of playing the role of a finisher. The former Indian skipper has a good record batting at number three and four positions. Prasad feels that an ageing Dhoni can be ‘extremely’ valuable in the middle order.

“Instead of treating Dhoni as a finisher, I will play him up the order. I would probably ask him to bat at number 3 or 4. Or, if I have only 10 overs left, I will tell Dhoni go and just play his game the way he plays as a finisher,” Prasad told The Time of India. Let’s not forget, Dhoni has the experience and the inputs that he would give, that’s extremely valuable.”

Dhoni, who has not played a single game, domestic or international since the World Cup 2019 semi-final, was expected to make a comeback in IPL 2020. However, due to Covid-19 pandemic, Dhoni could not prove his mettle ahead of the T20 World Cup 2020 with IPL getting postponed.

“It’s very tough for him to really break into the team. It’s tough for him now again to make a comeback because he’s not played cricket for almost a year. It’s not going to be easy for him,” Prasad said.

“There is no doubt he is very fit but then your reflexes tend to come down as you grow old. He is nearing 40. So, it’s not going to be easy for him. I would also leave it to the team management. If he shows good fitness and also if team management comes up with some strategy,” he added.

