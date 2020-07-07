MS Dhoni says no to brand endorsements amid pandemic, keeps busy with organic farming

MS Dhoni with his pet at his farmhouse. (Source: Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram) MS Dhoni with his pet at his farmhouse. (Source: Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram)

MS Dhoni has decided not to do any commercial endorsements amid the COVID-19 pandemic and instead shifted focus to organic farming.

Dhoni, who has been on a sabbatical from cricket since the 2019 World Cup, is now gearing up to launch his own brand of environment-friendly fertilisers soon.

“Patriotism is in his blood, be it serving for the country (in defence) or (farming) the land, he’s very passionate about it. He has about 40-50 acres of farmland and he is busy growing organic crops like papaya, banana there,” said his manager and childhood friend Mihir Diwakar, while speaking to PTI.

“He has stopped brand endorsements and has said that till life comes to normal, he won’t do any commercial activity,” added Diwakar.

Dhoni was recently seen driving a tractor during the lockdown. Dhoni’s machine is a Swaraj 963 FE tractor which boasts of a four-wheel-drive system. It is powered by a 3,478cc, three-cylinder engine and can generate power up to 60 to 65 hp.

He had also spoken about the ill effects of pesticides to promote organic farming.

“We have a team of experts and scientists and they have developed the fertiliser and it should be launched within two-three months,” Diwakar said.

“I spoke to him past midnight. It was a normal business talk. As usual, Dhoni would be at home with his family, with a quiet birthday celebration.”

Diwakar also said that along with Dhoni he will team up to launch their organic fertiliser under Neo Global.

The fertiliser is being tested at Dhoni’s farm.

Dhoni turned 39 on Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs)

