MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni host Indian cricket team in Ranchi

With the Indian team in Ranchi for the third ODI against Australia, it presented an opportunity to one of the most popular men in the city to host them. And that would be none other than MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni. Former captain and now wicketkeeper, Dhoni and Sakshi hosted the Indian team for a lavish evening in Jharkhand.

Advertising

In the photo shared by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, the entire squad plus the coaches, physios and support staff were part of the gala dinner. Chahal’s tweet stated, “Thank you for last night @msdhoni bhai and @SaakshiSRawat bhabhi” with the image.

Thank you for last night @msdhoni bhai and @SaakshiSRawat bhabhi ☺️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/80BOroVvze — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) 7 March 2019

Earlier in the day, the focus had been on MS Dhoni stand being officially unveiled for the first time. However, the veteran, in his well known modest and humble fashion, opted not to inaugurate the stand named after him. “We were deliberating whether to open it on 8th March. But when I asked MSD, he said: “Dada mein toh isika hissa hu. Ghar ka ladka apne hi ghar mein kya inaugurate karega? (I am a part of this ground. How can a person inaugurate something in his own home?),” revealed Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) secretary, Debashis Chakraborty to Indian Express.

The third ODI between India and Australia will be played on Friday with the hosts leading the five-match series 2-0. Dhoni had played a key role in the run chase in the opening ODI in Hyderabad.