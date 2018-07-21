MS Dhoni attends wedding with Sakshi, Ziva in Mumbai; see photos

Mahendra Singh Dhoni at a wedding with family. Mahendra Singh Dhoni at a wedding with family.

With the culmination of the limited-overs series in England, former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has returned to the country. And on his return, he is spending quality time with his family. The wicketkeeper-batsman was spotted joining in the three-day ceremonies of former Union Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna Patel’s marriage with entrepreneur Namit Soni, along with wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni and daughter Ziva.

Apart from MS, other cricketers including former fast bowler Zaheer Khan was also present with his wife Sagarika Ghatge. In a video shared on social media, Sagarika was seen enjoying with Sakshi.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni at a wedding with family. Mahendra Singh Dhoni at a wedding with family.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni at a wedding with family. Mahendra Singh Dhoni at a wedding with family.

Former Indian fast bowlers RP Singh, Irfan Pathan and wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel were also present at the functions.

Two wicketkeepers and one fast bowler. Guess what we are discussing? #Poornabanisoni pic.twitter.com/SvCTEODcci — R P Singh (@rpsingh) July 20, 2018

Lovely to meet old mates. Had a great time at Poorna’s wedding!#Poornabanisoni pic.twitter.com/RqD10nFPzY — R P Singh (@rpsingh) July 20, 2018

MS Dhoni received criticism from the fans over his performance in the 50-overs series against England, in which he failed to score too many runs and played with a slower strike rate. After India lost the 3-match ODI series 2-1, rumours starting making the rounds that the batsman is ready to hang his boots. But India coach Ravi Shastri quashed the rumours and said that Dhoni will be staying. That’s rubbish. MS is not going anywhere,” Shastri said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd