MS Dhoni would say performance in England hasn’t been up to expectations, says Sachin Tendulkar

Former India skipper MS Dhoni failed to leave a mark in the T20I and ODI series against England and was criticised for his slow scoring-rate. Despite the criticism, the wicket-keeper batsman has got the support of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar who feels that a player of Dhoni’s stature should be allowed to take a call on his career during an interview with Mumbai Mirror.

“My answer is very simple. I know people are talking about a lot of things. It is not about what XYZ think. I have read Mr. Gavaskar’s statement and seen Sourav’s remark that Dhoni needs to do more. But if you speak to MS himself, he would also say that it (the performance in England) has not been up to his expectations. And that’s the thing. Players try to perform to their expectations,” Tendulkar said.

“The player only has to take the call. A player of his caliber, who has been around for a long time, knows what is expected of him. And where he stands. So, I will leave the decision to him,” he added.

Talking about his experience, Tendulkar said that Dhoni has the best understanding of his game and he is the best person to decide on his career.

“He has played enough cricket and he understands his game better than anyone else. He understands his own mindset too. So, I think one should leave everything to him. Being a colleague of him, I know of him and I think he is the best person to decide on his career.”

Mentioning about the changes in the Indian playing XI, Tendulkar said the changes that are being made have got nothing to do with the form.

“World Cup? Well, it is all up to what he (Dhoni) thinks. I don’t know what are the plans of the captain (Virat Kohli) and coach (Ravi Shastri). We are almost a year away for the World Cup, so there is a lot of time. If you have seen the recent three ODIs and Twenty20 International games, there were changes in the team that had nothing to do with the form. There could be a number of challenges for a player – some could be fitness challenges and some could be form challenges. I would just wait and watch,” Tendulkar said.

India are scheduled to play five-match Test series against England beginning from August 1. When asked about the conditions and the surface, Tendulkar suggested that the weather would play a major role in this series as it has been a hot summer in England.

“One is the weather. It has been a very hot summer in England. And the second is surface. If there is no lateral movement, it will be a challenge for the English bowlers to get our batting line-up out. Also, given the weather, the spinners will come into play for long hours. The spinners will have a role much more than we may have thought.”

“There are reasons why the selectors may have included three spinners in the squad. The weather is the first factor. And second is what Kuldeep (Yadav) has been able to do. He could be our big weapon to harm them (England). If the pitches are dry, I see Kuldeep harming them badly. If there is not much fresh grass, India will be tempted to have two spinners in the XI.”

Captain Virat Kohli had a forgettable tour when he last visited England where he scored just 134 runs in five matches. But Tendulkar had an opinion that Kohli’s past performances in England won’t have an impact on his current form.

“I don’t think past performance will have any impact on Virat. He has matured. The five-Test series will be a challenge for the fast bowlers. To run in every day and deliver exactly the way you have done in the first Test will not be easy. So, it would be challenging for the bowlers than the skipper,” Tendulkar opined.

