scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Advertisement

‘Just because MS Dhoni came and won a World Cup as soon as he took charge, doesn’t mean it’ll happen to everyone’: Ravichandran Ashwin

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin also urged the Indian fans to be patient with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on accounts of the national team's trophy drought.

India's Champions Trophy triumph in 2013 under MS Dhoni remains their last in any ICC tournament. (PTI)
Listen to this article
‘Just because MS Dhoni came and won a World Cup as soon as he took charge, doesn’t mean it’ll happen to everyone’: Ravichandran Ashwin
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has shared his views on India’s lack of an ICC trophy since 2013 and stated that just because former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni led the team to a World Cup win in his first attempt as a captain doesn’t mean it can be assumed the same for others that have followed or come before.

“It’s easy to say you haven’t won this and so on. After the 1983 World Cup, the great Sachin Tendulkar played the 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, and 2007 World Cups. He finally won the World Cup in 2011. He had to wait for 6 World Cups to finally win one,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel. “Just because another stalwart MS Dhoni came and won a World Cup as soon as he took charge, doesn’t mean it’ll happen to everyone, right?”

The off-spinner further urged the fans to be patient with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on the same accounts.

“These players (Rohit and Virat), didn’t play in 2007. Rohit Sharma missed out on the 2011 World Cup. Only Kohli played in 2011, 2015, 2019 and now he will play his fourth World Cup in 2023. ‘He hasn’t won an ICC tournament’ they say. He has won it in 2011, he has won the 2013 Champions Trophy. Rohit Sharma has also won the 2013 Champions Trophy. So, we can give them space guys. They are playing bilaterals, IPL, and so many other matches. When it comes to ICC tournaments, you need those crucial moments to go your way,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...
‘China tightening grip in region’: Top cops cite CAA, ‘big brother’ attit...
‘China tightening grip in region’: Top cops cite CAA, ‘big brother’ attit...
Saurabh Kirpal’s gentle rebuttal: There’s joy to be recognised as partner...
Saurabh Kirpal’s gentle rebuttal: There’s joy to be recognised as partner...
Surge in oil imports from Russia, sharp dip from Nigeria, US
Surge in oil imports from Russia, sharp dip from Nigeria, US

Since winning the 2013 Champions Trophy in England, India have featured in three ICC finals (2014 T20 World Cup, 2017 Champions Trophy and 2021 World Test Championship) and four semifinals (2015 ODI World Cup, 2016 T20 World Cup, 2019 ODI World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup) but haven’t been able to win clutch knockout games to go all the way.

With the ODI World Cup being played at home later this year, Rohit Sharma and co. will be under pressure to end the ongoing trophy drought. Keep their home record intact in bilaterals, the men in blue whitewashed Sri Lanka and New Zealand in the three match series earlier this month.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 14:45 IST
Next Story

Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar: The walk ends, a journey begins

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 29: Latest News
close