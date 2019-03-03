MS Dhoni joins Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly after match-winning knock in 1st ODI

MS Dhoni turned finisher once again in India’s first ODI against Australia in Hyderabad. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman scored consecutive fours off the first two balls of the 49th over of the match and ended the game unbeaten on 59.

Advertising

His innings was part of an unbeaten 141-run stand with Kedar Jadhav for the fifth wicket and in the process, he became the fourth Indian batsman after Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid to cross 13,000 runs in List A cricket.

Dhoni ended the innings with 13,054 runs to his name in 412 List A matches. Tendulkar has the most runs for an Indian with 21,999 runs in 551 matches, followed by Ganguly with 15,622 in 437 and Dravid with 15,271 in 449. Virat Kohli trails Dhoni among players active in the Indian team with 12,019 runs in 257 matches. England great Graham Gooch leads the list with 22,211 runs in 581 matches.

Dhoni is also is also just 33 runs away from becoming the fifth Indian to cross 17,000 career runs in international cricket, a list that is also headed by Sachin Tendulkar with 34,357 runs in 664 matches.

On Saturday, India were put to chase a target of 238 by Australia in Hyderabad and were placed precariously on 99/4 in the 24th over when Dhoni was joined in the middle by Kedar Jadhav. The pair ensured that India don’t lose any more wickets and went about pacing the innings in their own leisure.

Advertising

Jadhav ended the innings unbeaten on 81. It was the second instance of him sharing a 100-run stand with Dhoni, with the first time also being against Australia. Their unbeaten stand was also the fifth best stand for India against Australia at home and the best stand in Hyderabad.