MS Dhoni ruled out of MI vs CSK IPL 2026 clash

CSK MS Dhoni in action during a training session ahead of the IPL T20 cricket match against CSK at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 22, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has been ruled out of the IPL 2026 clash against the Mumbai Indians on Thursday, The Indian Express has learnt.

The 44-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who trained with the CSK squad in the lead-up to the game, will not play the marquee clash, thereby delaying his return to the field for his first IPL 2026 match.

Dhoni was ruled out of the first two weeks of the tournament after undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain, but the delay has now stretched to 25 days with the five-time champions in eighth place on the points table with two wins and four losses against their name.