MS Dhoni ruled out for first two weeks of IPL 2026 with injury, confirm CSK

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Chennai Super Kings talisman MS Dhoni has suffered a setback ahead of his Indian Premier League return with a calf strain ruling him out of the first two weeks of the season, the franchise confirmed on Saturday.
CSK are set to open their campaign against the Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Monday evening.
“MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026. Get well soon, Thala,” CSK wrote in their statement on social media.
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In Dhoni’s absence, CSK are likely to hand the wicket-keeping gloves to India opener Sanju Samson, who is considered the former India captain’s successor at the franchise. Samson was traded in for Rs 18 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 auction last December, with CSK exchanging Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to the Rajasthan Royals for his services.
Dhoni has exclusively played in the IPL since announcing his retirement from international cricket in August 2020. Last season, Dhoni featured in all 14 matches for the Super Kings, aggregating 196 runs at 24.50 with a 135.17 strike rate. Dhoni also made a captaincy comeback early on in the season last year after an elbow fracture ruled captain Ruturaj Gaikwad out of the tournament.
Official Statement
MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026.
Get well soon, Thala! 💛🦁 pic.twitter.com/4dgmt5EWFi
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 28, 2026
CSK eventually bagged the wooden spoon in 2025, finishing with only four wins in 14 matches. At 44, Dhoni’s appearance at any point of the tournament this edition will make him the oldest India to ever feature in the league, surpassing former Mumbai leg-spinner Praveen Tambe.
The ageing CSK talisman has suffered from multiple injuries in recent seasons. Despite carrying a knee injury in the 2023, Dhoni eventually led CSK to their record-equalling fifth IPL title, beating Gujarat Titans in the final.
Dhoni remains as the most capped player in the IPL and is one of only four players alongside Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Manish Pandey to appear for all 19 seasons of the tournament. In 278 matches, Dhoni has aggregated 5439 runs besides the 205 dismissals from behind the stumps.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.