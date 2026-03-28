MS Dhoni ruled out for first two weeks of IPL 2026 with injury, confirm CSK

Chennai Super Kings talisman MS Dhoni has suffered a setback ahead of his Indian Premier League return with a calf strain ruling him out of the first two weeks of the season, the franchise confirmed on Saturday.

CSK are set to open their campaign against the Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Monday evening.

“MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026. Get well soon, Thala,” CSK wrote in their statement on social media.

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