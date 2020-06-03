MS Dhoni reveals his ‘newest beast’, here is all you need to know about it

Mahendra Singh Dhoni owns an enviable collection of cars and bikes. From heavy-duty bikes like Suzuki Hayabusa, Ninja H2, to SUVs like Hummer H2 and the GMC Sierra, Dhoni is a proud owner of several mean machines. However, his latest acquisition is a different one altogether.
Presumably, due to his interest in organic farming, amidst the lockdown, the former India skipper was pictured driving a tractor from Mahindra Swaraj.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) twitter handle shared a video of MS Dhoni enjoying a tractor ride. “#Thala Dhoni meets Raja Sir in his newest beast! #HBDIlayaraja #WhistlePodu,” CSK captioned the video on Twitter.
Dhoni’s machine is a Swaraj 963 FE tractor which boasts of a four-wheel-drive system. It is powered by a 3,478cc, three-cylinder engine and can generate power up to 60 to 65 hp.
Coming with a two year/2,000 hour warranty, it weighs at 3,015 kg.
38-year old Dhoni has been reportedly into farming during the 3-month long lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic and the Swaraj 963 FE will now help him drive around his 7-acre farmhouse in hometown Ranchi.
Established in 1974, Swaraj Tractors are a part of the Mahindra & Mahindra group.
Thanking Dhoni for his choice, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director- Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra said, “As India moves to Bharat, so does M S Dhoni. Thanks for choosing a Swaraj tractor for your farm in Ranchi.”
