Wednesday, September 08, 2021
‘A master stroke’: MS Dhoni’s return big talking point after India announces T20 WC squad

MS Dhoni was on Wednesday brought in as mentor of India's 15-member T20 World Cup squad by the BCCI

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: September 8, 2021 10:54:13 pm
MS Dhoni, India t20 world cupMS Dhoni will be a part of the Indian team as a mentor. (PTI Photo)

As India announced their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, starting from October 17, a plethora of reactions poured in from all corners of the world with the biggest crowd-pleaser being the inclusion of Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the mentor. Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returned to India’s white-ball outfit after four years when he was included in the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup alongside the fast-rising trio of Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Also making the squad was Suryakumar Yadav, the 30-year-old Mumbai batsman who has been making a name for himself for his power-hitting.

Dinesh Karthik congratulated the selectors for “One HELL of a team” and hailed Dhoni’s appointment as a masterstroke. He also sent his well wishes to Ravichandran Ashwin and Varun Chakaravarthy.

“Good to see Ash back, his experience is invaluable. I would have also opted for two wrist spinners keeping the conditions in mind. All the best to the guys who got selected for the Indian Team for the T20 World Cup. I do feel for Shardul,Shreyas and Deepak,but it is what it is,” tweeted Irrfan Pathan.

Harsha Bhogle tweeted, “Biggest news is that Ashwin is recalled to the #T20WorldCup team. No other spinner turns the ball away from left handers. No Chahal means a big vote of confidence in Rahul Chahar. Bit hard on Shreyas Iyer

Venkatesh Prasad, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina also took to Twitter to extend their best wishes to the squad.

The World Cup will take place in UAE and Oman in a total of 4 venues — Muscat, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. India have been placed in Group 2 of T20 World Cup alongside Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and two qualifiers. The Virat Kohli-led team will start their campaign in a blockbuster clash with Pakistan on October 24.

