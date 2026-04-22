Will MS Dhoni return vs MI on Thursday? CSK bowling coach Eric Simons remains coy

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Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Eric Simons remained coy on MS Dhoni’s availability in the match vs Mumbai Indians on Thursday, saying that the call on the former CSK captain’s participation will be taken on the day of the match. After having a full training session on Tuesday, Dhoni spent a considerable time in the nets facing pacers and throwdown specialists on Wednesday but it remains to be seen if the former skipper would be available for the contest.
“(Regarding) MS, we will know tomorrow.. that decision will be made once he in particular and the medical staff are completely happy that he is ready to go,” Simons said to reporters on Wednesday.
The 44-year-old has been on the sidelines for CSK’s first six matches, recovering from a calf strain. The franchise had released a statement ahead of the start of the season that he would miss the first two weeks of IPL 2026.
The wait for fans to see Dhoni in CSK colours has extended for more than that duration, and if he does take the field on Thursday, it would be 25 days since the current season started.
CSK have played six games without Dhoni this season, and they are in eighth place on the points table. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led team have lost four matches and won two. Dhoni followed CSK’s home matches from the team hotel but has been seen in practice sessions. When facing throwdowns, he has shown no discomfort.
CSK have been ravaged by injuries over the past week, with pacer Khaleel Ahmed and batsman Ayush Mhatre ruled out of IPL 2026. The franchise is yet to name a replacement for both players, leading up to their clash against MI.
“We haven’t got any replacements in mind at the moment. With what we have in the squad, there’s plenty of time left for a replacement to be made and to be known. But at the moment we’re going to use the resources we have to pull a side,” Simons said on Mhatre.
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