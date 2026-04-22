Will MS Dhoni return vs MI on Thursday? CSK bowling coach Eric Simons remains coy

Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Eric Simons remained coy on MS Dhoni’s availability in the match vs Mumbai Indians on Thursday, saying that the call on the former CSK captain’s participation will be taken on the day of the match. After having a full training session on Tuesday, Dhoni spent a considerable time in the nets facing pacers and throwdown specialists on Wednesday but it remains to be seen if the former skipper would be available for the contest.

“(Regarding) MS, we will know tomorrow.. that decision will be made once he in particular and the medical staff are completely happy that he is ready to go,” Simons said to reporters on Wednesday.