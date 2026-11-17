Two batches of passengers usually descend at the Kharagpur Junction. Those heading to the IIT, or the railway employees, either new recruits or those freshly transferred. The town and its business is built around the two institutions, everything from Chandni Chowk Gole Market to Durga Mandir within a 10km-radius. A full-town tour on a clunky e-rickshaw would cost Rs 200 and 30 minutes.

Adjacent to the Durga Mandir in the neighbouring Golkhuli, beyond a ground where three cows meander, past a road seemingly tarred in the last century, stands Soma Catering and Decorations.

In the whole town, though, it’s known as Durga Sporting Club or rather Dhoni-wala club. Dhoni made his name as a tennis-ball legend at this club; he also made a band of close friends.

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It’s one large room of an old house, natural light denied by a slanting sunshade clothed in shamiana. Soma’s office is a strange and fascinating world where sacks of basmati rice sit comfortably alongside stacks of trophies. Over the ceaselessly buzzing phone, he is striking new deals. In between he is talking tactics with the senior players of the team. With a gracious smile, he says: “It’s where Dhoni also used to sit and talk. Good old times.”

Dhoni’s close friend, Soma; Soma’s trophy collection. Dhoni’s close friend, Soma; Soma’s trophy collection.

He rolls back the years: “He was then playing for the (South Eastern) Railways and he said he was bored of staying in the lonely quarters. Bhoot bungalow was the word he describes the place.” The room in the bhoot bungalow, inside the SERSA Stadium has been converted into the MS Dhoni Museum. He resumes: “So a friend of his, Robin Kumar, and Dhoni asked me if I could find a house. I said I would, in this locality only, but they will have to play for the club.” Handshakes, hugs and kullad chai ensued, and thus began the story of an unshakeable friendship.

In the lane behind the temple, Soma found a house, a basic one-room facility without a terrace or sit-out. The temple priest now stays in that house. Soma thought Dhoni, then playing for South Eastern Railways, wouldn’t find time to turn up for his club. But he not only did, but travelled widely in West Bengal and Odisha to accumulate trophies.

“There was a pitch, I think in Jajpur, where the grass was sharp and the blades would almost brush your knees. We said we are not playing, but Dhoni persuaded us and told us not to play a single ground shot. The grass was so thick that the ball would hardly travel along the ground. Needless to say he won us the game single-handedly,” Soma recollects.

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There was another instance when his team was bundled out for 30, a club game in 2002. “The umpiring was horrible, so some of us decided to walk out. But Dhoni urged us not to. ‘We will fight,’ he said. That afternoon he bowled like the wind, took wickets, tied the match and we won on coin toss,” he remembers, showing the inside of the palms. “Even now, I can feel the ball hitting hard on my palms. He was that quick.”

The game was known as khep khela and was immensely popular in Midnapore and Digha “He was so good that he used to get Rs 2000 (he never took money to play for Durga Sporting) whereas most got Rs 500. In the circuit itself he had a crazy fan following. He used to reach in some style, riding his friend Robin’s Bajaj Pulsar,” chimes in Prasenjit Sinha, a former teammate, a freelance tennis-ball cricketer.

Helicopter shot guru

Soma was the team’s wicket-keeper, even when Dhoni was around. With a shy but proud smile, he says: “I can say I was his guru in playing one shot.” He pauses, and whispers: “The helicopter shot.” It was a stroke, he says, he resorted to deal with the skewed size of the boundary. He walks to the ground and says: “The off-side was long, and the leg-side short. So the bowlers used to target the off-side. So I started playing that. I don’t know how I discovered that, but it worked. And Dhoni would master that in no time.”

The room in the bhoot bungalow, inside the SERSA Stadium has been converted into the MS Dhoni Museum. The room in the bhoot bungalow, inside the SERSA Stadium has been converted into the MS Dhoni Museum.

From the dusty nameless ground near the Durga Mandir, Dhoni first took the shot to the SERSA Stadium, the Railways Ground, before he made it international. This was Dhoni’s second home in Kharagpur.

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A stand is named after him, a museum with a treasure-chest of collectibles—the security guard says he is scared if someone would break in and steal the gloves and pads Dhoni had donated to the museum, besides photographs with friends, his appointment order with the Railways and trophies. He keeps it locked all the time, and opens it only when the visitor produces his identity card. The museum was the room Dhoni used to stay with another friend Jai Shukla.

Beside the museum is the gym, where someone has turned on the decibels of a hip-hop song. Deepak Singh, his close friend and now the team’s coach vouches for the sweat Dhoni used to shed in the gym: “Even when there was no practice or during the off-season, you could see him in gym or on the ground, sometimes running with a football to increase his endurance or at the gym strengthening his body, or in the nets asking some poor bowler to bowl at him all day.”

During the off-season, he would cajole the U-15 coach SK Banerjee and join the sub-junior team in practice. If no one was there, he would do catching practice by throwing the ball against the wall.

On the South Institute side of the stadium is Thomas Tea Stall, one of his regular haunts. Thomas is mute, but the walls of the roadside tea shack speak eloquently of their bond. On the grill of the wall is a collage of Thomas with Dhoni. “Whenever he is in Kharagpur, he comes and has chai here. This is the place where he had chit-chatted, loafed around, talked about both serious and bakwaas stuff. This is a special place for us,” says Deepak.

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Dhoni rarely visited his place of employment, Kharagpur Junction— its platform as long as the Marina coastline in Chennai. Most of Dhoni’s senior officers have long retired, his mentor and patron AK Ganguly suffered a stroke and passed away a few years ago, but the officers and TTEs are used to random strangers quizzing if they had worked with Dhoni.

“I knew he would go to the station without fail on one day, the day he had to draw the salary,” Soma rustles up his memory.

By the end of 2003, Dhoni had established himself as a domestic cricketer, and broke into the India A team. In 2004, he bid farewell to Kharagpur and quit his Railways job. A third type of passenger too now descends on the kilometre-long platform, the Dhoni-seekers, which now is an institution like the Railways and IIT.