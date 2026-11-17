In August 2020, Dhoni signed off from India with a song about being forgotten. “Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon”. It is the poet singing that he knows that others will come after him, better poets, and that no one has the time to remember him. On Tuesday, hours after Chennai Super Kings confirmed that he will retire as a player and be their mentor from IPL 2027, he posted the film’s other song, “Main Har Ek Pal Ka Shayar Hoon”, over a montage of his career. The caption read: “Fans proved me wrong, no better song to accept it. Maybe two versions were made so that I could commit the mistake and then accept it.”

He had once called himself the poet of a moment or two. The fans made it every moment. Even at 45, as he hung his gloves and folded up the famous No 7 shirt, when he should have done so much earlier, his decision evoked different emotions for different players from different parts of the world. The franchise he represented proudly between 2008 to 2026 – barring two seasons when it was suspended – showed they weren’t going to forget him as they moved on from him as a player.

Their most decorated player will be their mentor now. When the team is in crossroads, looking to bounce back from three successive setbacks it has endured in as many years. In recent months, they have pressed the reset button. The entire support staff led by Stephen Fleming have left the seat, players have been let go off, yet they couldn’t move on from Dhoni.

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Chennai Super Kings conducted a special Drone show for MS Dhoni on Tuesday (November 17) evening over the MA Chidambaram stadium, Chepauk. (Credit: CSK) Chennai Super Kings conducted a special Drone show for MS Dhoni on Tuesday (November 17) evening over the MA Chidambaram stadium, Chepauk. (Credit: CSK)

“There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. Dhoni will always be a part of our identity. This will always be his home” N Srinivasan, the owner who brought him to the franchise in 2008 said. His daughter, Rupa Gurunath who is running the team now, said this: “His experience and expertise are invaluable to us, especially during this phase of transition. With many youngsters in the squad, his guidance will help shape the next generation of CSK.”

Figurehead, identity, connect

Again, it is the emotion that has made CSK retain Dhoni. Many moons ago, the award-winning writer, poet and scholar Perumal Murugan took a long pause when asked why CSK and Dhoni moved Chennai and Tamil Nadu so much. “Tamils are always on the lookout for a separate identity. They saw Dhoni as an ordinary person, just like one of them. They connected instantly,” he had told The Indian Express.

That the franchise is unable to break the connect shouldn’t come as a surprise anymore. For, brand CSK and brand Dhoni are as intertwined like no other franchise. Should they part, whom do they turn to is perhaps the reality that no one wanted to encounter. So here they are looking to create a new journey with Dhoni as mentor and Zaheer Khan as the head coach.

It is a new role for both. Dhoni, previously served as mentor for India during the 2021 T20 World Cup, with Ravi Shastri around as head coach. back then, his role was limited.

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At CSK, that isn’t going to be the case. While Zaheer is the head coach, Dhoni is expected to mentor primarily the batting group. It isn’t a role that perhaps comes naturally to him. Over the years, standing behind the stumps, it is what Dhoni had done for India and CSK. Telling the young bowlers where to bowl, at times even telling the fielders to take a deep breath. The only difference from now will be that he has to do it from the dugout or take a stroll around the park to guide and have a word or two with the youngsters. He isn’t averse to making the tough calls, as he showed when he stepped in as captain when Ravindra Jadeja struggled. Maybe, it was an emotional call. He could not bear the sight of the franchise he nurtured. The decision was tough, but he handled it in a way only he could.

Dhoni bows out of the Dhoni bows out of the IPL after 18 years as its most successful captain and the only leader to have overseen at least 100 wins. (File Photo)

As a mentor, he would have to pick and choose his moments without crossing the boundary line with Zaheer. But in the time he spent contemplating his future as a player, Dhoni has already shown he is back to running the team. When the hunt for a new coach was on, it was Dhoni who made a shortlist before they zeroed in on Zaheer. When they had to decide on the retention and trade, he was again at the forefront of it. Despite multiple franchises showing interest in Shivam Dube, he ensured the left-hander remained at Chennai, not even tempted by what they offered in return. It is the classic Dhoni, the captain who trusts the players he has before discarding them.

As CSK 2.0 begins here, they have put their trust back in Dhoni. Over to him to show the way he did in 2008 when he started to build a team that was the envy of the IPL. And he could again be the poet of every moment.