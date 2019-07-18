MS Dhoni should continue playing until 2020 T20 World Cup: Childhood coach Banerjee

MS Dhoni’s international future has become a topic of nationwide debate ever since India were knocked out of the World Cup. While the buzz surrounding his retirement continues to gain momentum, his childhood coach from Ranchi, Keshav Banerjee has said that the former India captain can continue playing until 2020 ICC T20 World Cup.

“I believe Mahi should carry on playing in T20 format. ODIs are quite demanding with 50 overs of wicket-keeping and then batting. That is very tough on the body. Then there is the added pressure of helping out bowlers and fielders, so he is always in the thick of the action. Whereas in T20 it’s shorter and more direct (slam-bang),” Banerjee said while speaking to the indianexpress.com.

“Dhoni’s current fitness levels show that he is good enough to play in the shortest format of the game. I think he can play in the next T20 World Cup and then take a call on his future,” Banerjee added.

Till now there is no official statement forthcoming from either the player or the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI). But Banerjee believes that a decision needs to be taken soon.

“Ultimately the decision has to be taken by Dhoni in consultation with the BCCI. There needs to be a successful talk between the two and ensure that it doesn’t become unpleasant. His exit doesn’t become unpleasant,” he said.

Dhoni’s performance in World Cup 2019 was constantly scrutinized and he faced a lot of criticism for his sluggish batting. In eight matches he scored 273 runs, the highest by any Indian middle-order batsmen. Hardik Pandya (226) and Rishabh Pant (116) are behind him on the list.

However, as the tournament neared its end speculations were rife that he will hang up his boots. After the event, several contradicting reports have emerged.

While some claim he is no more an automatic choice in the team, others claim he may retire only after the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in Australia next year.