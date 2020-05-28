Lockdown has made people mentally unstable: Sakshi on #DhoniRetires

Mahendra Singh Dhoni with wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni. (Source: Instagram) Mahendra Singh Dhoni with wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni. (Source: Instagram)

Ever since India’s exit from the World Cup last year, MS Dhoni’s international retirement has been one of the most debated topic among cricket enthusiasts.

The former India skipper, who led the nation to its second World Cup crown, is yet to make feature in any international or domestic fixture since the semi-final defeat against New Zealand. He has also been subsequently dropped from BCCI’s Annual Player Contracts for the 2019-20 season.

The cricketer chose to remain mum on this topic but on Wednesday as #DhoniRetires started trending on Twitter, wife Sakshi cleared the air on the former Indian skipper’s future in the sport.

“Its only rumours! I understand Lockdown has made people mentally unstable! #DhoniRetires .. Get a life!,” Sakshi tweeted but later deleted it.

Dhoni’s much-anticipated comeback to the sport in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was scheduled to begin from March 29, was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He was among the few cricketers who had joined Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) training camp in March.

Super Kings began their training on March 2 with Dhoni joining from day one, unperturbed by speculations over his future in international cricket.

Suresh Raina and Piyush Chawla, who also were part of the camp, have stated that Dhoni looked in best shape and was showing match-like intensity in the way he was batting and keeping.

