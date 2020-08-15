scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 15, 2020
Independence Day 2020

‘Legend retires in his own style’: Cricket fraternity reacts to MS Dhoni’s retirement

Dhoni's retirement took the cricket world by surprise on Saturday evening when he made the announcement on his official Instagram account.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 15, 2020 8:45:45 pm
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot - Chennai, India – September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

MS Dhoni, two time World Cup-winning former India captain, retired from International cricket, ending over one year of suspense. Dhoni’s retirement took the cricket world by surprise on Saturday evening when he made the announcement on his official Instagram account.

“Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. from 1929hrs consider me as retired,” Dhoni said, bringing an end to an era of unorthodox leadership and finishing skills became the stuff of legends.

Reactions started pouring in from the cricket fraternity soon after the 39-year old declared retirement.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Bayern humiliate Barcelona with 8-2 crushing
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Aug 15: Latest News