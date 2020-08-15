‘Legend retires in his own style’: Cricket fraternity reacts to MS Dhoni’s retirement

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot - Chennai, India – September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

MS Dhoni, two time World Cup-winning former India captain, retired from International cricket, ending over one year of suspense. Dhoni’s retirement took the cricket world by surprise on Saturday evening when he made the announcement on his official Instagram account.

“Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. from 1929hrs consider me as retired,” Dhoni said, bringing an end to an era of unorthodox leadership and finishing skills became the stuff of legends.

Reactions started pouring in from the cricket fraternity soon after the 39-year old declared retirement.

Congratulations @msdhoni on an incredible career. T20, ODI WC 🏆 winning captain and took India to No 1 Test team in the world. A man who grafted hard to get to the top and proceeded to keep us on the edge of our seats. #MSDhoni — Isa Guha (@isaguha) August 15, 2020

Always Carefree…never careless. Understood the importance of ‘moments’ but never got overawed by them. Redefined wicket keeping….mastered the art of finishing. An end of an era. MSD, one of the finest the world has seen. Or will ever see. Go well 🙌🙏 #MSDhoni — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 15, 2020

The legend retires in his own style as always, @msdhoni bhai you have given it all for the country. The champions trophy triumph, 2011 World Cup and the glorious @ChennaiIPL triumphs will always be etched in my memory. Good luck for all your future endeavours. #MSDhoni — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 15, 2020

It was a privilege to have played with a friend and a cricketer who gave many laurels to our country on the cricketing field, very very greatly done on your career @msdhoni #dhoniretires pic.twitter.com/ksfbedyDnQ — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 15, 2020

To have a player like him,Mission Impossible. Na Koi Hai,Na Koi Tha, Na Koi Hoga MS ke jaisa. Players will come & go but there won’t be a calmer man like him. Dhoni with his connect with people having aspirations was like a family member to many cricket lovers. Om Finishaya Namah pic.twitter.com/glemkBUwWT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2020

From “India A” to “The India” our journey has been full of question marks, commas, blanks & exclamations. Now as you put a full stop to your chapter, I can tell u from experience that the new phase is as exciting and there’s no limit to DRS here!!! Well played @msdhoni @BCCI — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 15, 2020

Not an azaadi cricket lovers wanted from.

Thank you for the innumerable memories together and wish you a great and equally inspiring life ahead. https://t.co/WtT0Xd3A8H — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2020

Unforgettable in blue. See you in yellow. #MSDhoni — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 15, 2020

