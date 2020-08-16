MS Dhoni’s name will be etched in history: Tamil Nadu CM

The 39-year-old MS Dhoni had on Saturday taken to Instagram to announce his retirement from international cricket.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday hailed former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, describing him as “captain cool” and said his name will be etched in history.

DMK President M K Stalin said the era of Dhoni will be missed and credited his “agile leadership.”

“#MSDhoni’s name will be etched in history for leading the Indian cricket team in 331 international matches and for

being the only #captaincool to win 3 championships for the nation,” Palaniswami said.

#MSDhoni‘s name will be etched in history for leading the Indian cricket team in 331 international matches and for being the only #captaincool to win 3 championships for the nation. His laurel and fame will be cherished by every Indian. pic.twitter.com/KBDJwoRt5V — Edappadi K Palaniswami (@CMOTamilNadu) August 16, 2020

Dhoni had led the team successfully in three ICC multi-national summit clashes– the T20 World Cup in 2007,

the 2011 World Cup and the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Jharkhand CM appeals to BCCI to hold farewell match for MS Dhoni in Ranchi

Stalin also took to the micro-blogging site, where he shared a picture of Dhoni shaking hands with late DMK President and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

The era of #MSDhoni will be missed. Thank you for your exceptional contributions to cricket and agile leadership, Captain Cool. Wish you the best for the next innings. https://t.co/Ic1NnnVvyo — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) August 15, 2020

“The era of #MSDhoni will be missed. Thank you for your exceptional contributions to cricket and agile leadership,

Captain Cool. Wish you the best for the next innings,” he said in the tweet.

The 39-year-old Dhoni had on Saturday taken to Instagram to announce his retirement from international cricket, saying, “thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929hrs consider me as retired.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.