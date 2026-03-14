MS Dhoni’s swansong? Former India teammate says IPL 2026 could be the last time legendary ex-CSK captain is seen in team’s colours

Having struggled with a knee problem in the last couple of seasons, Dhoni has been limiting his role with the bat, even choosing to come down as low as No 8 to ensure he gets only a handful of deliveries to face. (Sportzpics)

MS Dhoni is set to appear in his 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), being the only player who was among the captains in the inaugural 2008 season to be still active in the league. Dhoni has played all but two of these seasons for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and has pretty much been the primary face of the franchise, leading them to a record-equalling five titles. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels that the upcoming 2026 season could truly be the last time fans get to see the 44-year-old play in the team’s famous colours.

“CSK is incomplete without MS Dhoni. This season might be the last time we see him in the yellow jersey and it’s tough to imagine CSK and the IPL without him,” Pathan, who was an integral part of the Indian team that Dhoni led to victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup, said on JioHotstar’s ‘Game Plan’. “As soon as the IPL comes around, we start seeing Mahendra Singh Dhoni again, which means he is fully prepared for it, and he is looking very fit as well,” he added.