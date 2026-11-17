Chennai Super Kings talisman MS Dhoni has called time on his playing career in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday and will join the team as a mentor for the 2027 season, the franchise announced.

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The 45-year-old Dhoni, who was the only active player in the league and one of the captains during its inaugural edition in 2008, had missed the entirety of the 2026 campaign.

Dhoni bows out from the IPL as one of its foremost ambassadors and icons, both as a player and captain. Dhoni’s immaculate consistency can be encapsulated in the staggering stat that no two IPL seasons until 2024 have held a final without the former India captain. Dhoni’s Super Kings marched into the final in the maiden IPL season, but finished runners-up behind Rajasthan Royals.

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However, the then-India captain powered CSK through to their first title in 2010 and also steered the side to the title defence in 2011, the same year he led India to the ODI World Cup title at home.

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“There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between,” CSK owner and former BCCI president N Srinivasan said in a statement.

“Our relationship is as strong as it is because of one reason: we don’t question intentions. That trust is what made this journey possible.”

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“In 2008, I insisted that Dhoni should be part of CSK… It turns out that’s the best decision I took. Not because of all his achievements for the franchise, but for the kind of human he is.”

“Dhoni will always be a part of our identity. This will always be his home.”

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Dhoni stands head and shoulders above every other captain in the IPL, having appeared in a record 226 matches as skipper, winning 133 matches. Dhoni’s 58.84 win percentage is still the best in the league among all captains who have led in at least 10 matches. Dhoni also holds the world record of having led in the most T20 games, starting with his first match in 2007 at the T20 World Cup in South Africa.

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Dhoni bows out of the IPL after 18 years as its most successful captain and the only leader to have overseen at least 100 wins. (File Photo) Dhoni bows out of the IPL after 18 years as its most successful captain and the only leader to have overseen at least 100 wins. (File Photo)

Dhoni recently became CSK’s all-time highest run-getter in the IPL, surpassing Suresh Raina. Dhoni ranks third among the highest six-hitting Indians in the IPL, only bettered by his former India teammates Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The Ranchi-born also remains as the most successful glovesman behind the stumps, effecting more than 190 dismissals.

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CSK are the joint most succesful team in the history of the IPL, having won the tournament five times. All of them have come with Dhoni as captain, with the last of those being in the 2023 season. Dhoni had briefly stepped down as captain in the 2022 season but took the reins again after a disastrous run that saw CSK not qualify for the playoffs for the first time.

After 2023, he stepped down as skipper again, this time handing the position to Ruturaj Gaikwad. CSK have failed to make it past the group stage ever since. Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020. His last game for India was in the semifinal of the World Cup in November 2019. This made him eligible to be retained as uncapped player ahead of the 2025 season of the IPL. CSK did that and Dhoni’s role with the bat that season was as a finisher, coming as late down the order as possible.