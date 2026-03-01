‘Let’s have some fun’: When MS Dhoni turned the tables and became a reporter to answer his retirement question

The room burst into laughter, but beneath the humour was a clear message. Dhoni was not ready to step away simply because speculation had grown louder after another ICC event exit. (Cricket.com.au screensot)

Retirement had already become a theme around MS Dhoni long before that famous press conference in 2016. In fact, it had begun with a moment that stunned Indian cricket.

In December 2014, midway through a Test series in Australia, Dhoni abruptly stepped away from Test cricket. There had been no long farewell tour, no build-up, no grand goodbye. One day, he was India’s Test captain; the next, he had called time on the format entirely. It was classic Dhoni – decisive, unexpected and entirely on his own terms.

But if that decision closed one chapter, it also quietly sharpened focus on what remained. Limited-overs cricket was now his domain, and there was one tournament in particular he had in mind.