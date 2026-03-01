‘Let’s have some fun’: When MS Dhoni turned the tables and became a reporter to answer his retirement question

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Retirement had already become a theme around MS Dhoni long before that famous press conference in 2016. In fact, it had begun with a moment that stunned Indian cricket.
In December 2014, midway through a Test series in Australia, Dhoni abruptly stepped away from Test cricket. There had been no long farewell tour, no build-up, no grand goodbye. One day, he was India’s Test captain; the next, he had called time on the format entirely. It was classic Dhoni – decisive, unexpected and entirely on his own terms.
But if that decision closed one chapter, it also quietly sharpened focus on what remained. Limited-overs cricket was now his domain, and there was one tournament in particular he had in mind.
After India’s campaign ended in the 2015 ODI World Cup semifinal in Australia, Dhoni had hinted that the next big goal was clear: the 2016 T20 World Cup at home. India would host the event, and it felt like a stage perfectly set for one more run under his leadership.
Over the next year, that expectation followed him everywhere. Every series, every tournament carried an undercurrent – was this building toward Dhoni’s final big act?
By the time the 2016 T20 World Cup reached its knockout stage, India were riding momentum and, once again, leaning heavily on their biggest match-winners. The semifinal against West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium was supposed to be another step toward the title. Instead, it became the night the campaign ended.
For the home crowd and the team, it was a deflating finish to what had felt like a promising run. And as always in Indian cricket, defeat brought questions – some immediate, some inevitable. One of them followed Dhoni into the press conference room.
Instead of brushing aside the retirement question, Dhoni famously turned the tables and invited the journalist to sit beside him, responding with a sequence of questions of his own. The exchange became one of the most talked-about moments of that tournament.
“Come here. Let’s have some fun. Do you think I am unfit – looking at me running?” Dhoni asked with a smile. When the reporter responded that he still looked “very fast,” Dhoni had his punchline ready: “Do you think I can survive till the 2019 World Cup?” The answer – a resounding affirmation – prompted Dhoni to deliver it himself: “Well then, you have answered the question.”
The room burst into laughter, but beneath the humour was a clear message. Dhoni was not ready to step away simply because speculation had grown louder after another ICC event exit.
The moment also reflected something that had defined his career. Dhoni had always controlled his own narrative – whether it was the sudden Test retirement in Australia or the calm way he handled constant questions about his future in limited-overs cricket.
That night in Mumbai could easily have turned tense. Instead, he diffused it with composure and wit, turning a potentially awkward moment into a reminder of how he had navigated pressure for years.
