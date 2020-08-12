When MS Dhoni’s reaction to a suspension threat blew Simon Taufel away

Umpire Simon Taufel and MS Dhoni (File Photo/AFP)

How MS Dhoni reacts to situations unlike anybody else has been seen several times over the years. Umpire Simon Taufel, recounting his experiences with the former Indian captain, said he had once been stunned when Dhoni had reacted with a joke when faced with suspension for slow over-rate.

“MS Dhoni is so calm. But he’s also got a sense of humour that most people wouldn’t get to see,” Taufel told Gaurav Kapur in the 22 Yarns podcast.

He related an incident from India’s tour of South Africa in 2010/11, when a slow over-rate meant a suspension cloud was hanging over captain Dhoni.

Taufel said, “I remember sitting down in a change room in Durban with him. We’d just come off a Test match in Cape Town. Sreesanth had bowled in the previous game – over-rate challenges, and Sree takes a long time to bowl his overs.”

READ | Ushering calm after storms, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni way

“We’re just having an informal chat, and MS is looking at these black leather chairs in the umpires’ room, and he says, ‘these chairs are okay, they’re pretty good… I’m thinking ‘I’m trying to have a serious discussion about over-rates and you’re worried about leather chairs! I said, ‘MS, you’ve now been done for over-rates, if you got the same problems here in Durban, we’re talking about suspension territory’,” he said.

Season 2 of my podcast kicks off today, it is free and available worldwide, exclusively on Spotify.

Yup … IT’S OUT😄 #22YarnsWithGK pic.twitter.com/QzsWyhRpeI — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) August 6, 2020

“And he’s almost rubbed his hands together as though, ‘Suspension? I don’t mind a game off, because I’m playing a lot of cricket at the moment!’ And it just blew me away, I thought this was something different that I hadn’t seen before. But that’s the sense of humour and the relaxed nature of the character,” said Taufel.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd