MS Dhoni ‘shocked, shattered and morose’ after hearing Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise

Former India captain MS Dhoni was shattered and heartbroken to hear the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday. This was after the 34-year-old actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence.

Rajput had essayed the role of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the 2016 film “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.”

After being selected for the role, Rajput was trained by none other than former Indian wicketkeeper Kiran More and spent almost 9 months with More to master the mannerisms of Dhoni on the field.

Such was his dedication towards his art that despite being hit on his hands many times while training, he was undeterred and even went on to master Dhoni’s trademark helicopter shot. His montage of training days for the role is certainly a must-watch.

“The reason he could play the role well was that even before he was part of this movie, he idolised Dhoni. He was a kind of inspiration for him. Sushant wasn’t from the industry, he too came from a small town like Dhoni,” Arun Pandey, MS Dhoni’s agent and producer of the former India captain’s biopic, told the Indian Express.

The film’s director Neeraj Pandey reportedly called up Dhoni on Sunday afternoon to convey the sad news of Sushant’s death after he was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra.

“I am not in a situation to speak. I have been talking to the media since the afternoon. All I can say is I lost a very close one. Ask whatever you want quickly,” Neeraj was quoted as saying by xtratime.in.

“Apart from calling Mahi bhai (Dhoni), I have also called two of his best friends Mihir Diwakar and Arun Pandey. They all seemed very upset with such a piece of terrible news. Mahi bhai was in a shock to hear the news and got shattered.”

“Mahi is also very morose. Such a tragic incident. We can’t even believe what has happened. I am not in a position to express my grief,” Pandey told ABP Ananda.

Rajput, who started as a TV actor, made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with director Abhishek Kapoor in “Kai Po Che,” based on the book by Chetan Bhagat.

Social media was flooded with condolences for the actor, with many reacting to the news with disbelief.

“Sushant Singh Rajput…a bright young actor gone too soon,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Sunday.

He was last seen in the 2019 Netflix film “Drive.”

