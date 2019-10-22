MS Dhoni joins teammates at Ranchi after India’s emphatic win over South Africa

MS Dhoni reached the JSCA International Complex in Ranchi on Tuesday morning right after the first session win by India, to celebrate the series win against South Africa. A resident of Ranchi, Dhoni was seen having a word with debutant Shahbaz Nadeem – who also hails from the city – after the match.

India completed a 3-0 sweep over the Proteas after winning the third Test by 202 runs and an innings, with Nadeem taking the final two wickets off two consecutive balls. He had Theunis de Bruyn caught behind, which was followed by a rather bizarre caught and bowled of Lungi Ngidi.

Dhoni, who was expected to be at the ground throughout the Test, made it only on the fourth and final day of the Test amidst speculation over his international retirement.

South Africa were all-out for 133 in their second inning after being forced to follow-on. The visitors were bundled for just 162 in the first inning, after India declared at 497 for 9 in their first inning.

Mohammed Shami took 3 for 10 in the second inning, ending the match with a total of five wickets, while Umesh Yadav and Nadeem finished the match with five and four wickets respectively.