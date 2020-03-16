Bike rides, badminton: Watch Dhoni’s day out in Ranchi after CSK call off IPL camp

MS Dhoni has returned to Ranchi after CSK called off its training camp. MS Dhoni has returned to Ranchi after CSK called off its training camp.

A day after MS Dhoni left the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) training camp after the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed till April 15, the former India captain was seen playing badminton in his hometown on Monday.

The 38-year-old had joined the Chennai-based IPL franchise in the first week of March for training for the upcoming IPL season, but he had to leave after the league’s deferment.

Sticking true to his fitness regime, even during a global pandemic, he took to the courts and played with a shuttlecock in the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

In the video that surfaced on social media, he is seen playing badminton wearing trackpants.

No day off for fitness freak MS Dhoni, as he resumes badminton session in Ranchi.😇🔥 #FitnessFreak #MSDhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/z1ZDVHRkCa — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) March 16, 2020

In another video that surfaced on the internet, the former India captain can be seen taking his bike for a spin.

Earlier on Sunday, when Dhoni left the training camp in the capital city of Tamil Nadu after meeting a few of his cheering fans, he signed autographs for some of them.

“It has become your home, sir!’ Keep whistling, as #Thala Dhoni bids a short adieu to #AnbuDen,” Chennai Super Kings wrote on Twitter.

“It has become your home sir!” Keep whistling, as #Thala Dhoni bids a short adieu to #AnbuDen. 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/XUx3Lw4cpH — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 14, 2020

The BCCI on Friday postponed the start of this year’s IPL from March 29 to April 15 in wake of the pandemic, which has caused massive upheaval across the globe.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd