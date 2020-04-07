MS Dhoni no longer plays PUBG, looks out of touch, reveals CSK’s Deepak Chahar

CSK skipper MS Dhoni with teammates Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar and Mitchell Santner. (PTI/File Photo) CSK skipper MS Dhoni with teammates Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar and Mitchell Santner. (PTI/File Photo)

As the nation is currently under a 21-day lockdown people are finding it more difficult to spend the days indoors. The same applies for the sportspersons and many are now spending more time on social media and spending some quality time with family.

Many are also playing games and it seems like former India skipper MS Dhoni is among those sportspersons. In a recent video shared by Chennai Super Kings, seamer Deepak Chahar revealed is playing ‘Call of Duty’.

Chahar in the video mentioned that Dhoni is no longer good in PubG as he has switched to Call of Duty.

“Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) doesn’t play as much, but I still play. Mahi bhai is playing a different game now,” said Chahar.

“Yeah, sometime back he got back to playing PubG but had lost touch. He couldn’t figure out who was shooting from where. He clearly was looking out of touch,” he added.

Chahar made his international debut in a T20 match against England in 2018. In the following year, he registered the best-ever bowling figure in a T20I match, picking up six wickets, while giving away just seven runs against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Dhoni has been out of action since India’s dramatic exit from the World Cup was all set to make a comeback in the sport.

