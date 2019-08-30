MS Dhoni plays golf with Kedar Jadhav in USA on National Sports Day

MS Dhoni played a round of golf with teammate Kedar Jadhav in the USA to celebrate National Sports Day. Dhoni was sporting his new look with a bandana in the photo posted by Jadhav on his social media handles.

Advertising

“Happy National Sports Day to all of you. Remembering Dhyanchandji, the wizard of hockey,” the 34-year-old captioned the image where Dhoni is holding his golf club dedicating the post to late Major Dhyan Chand on National Sports day.

Jadhav recently featured in the Indian ODI side in the three-ODI series against West Indies. He scored 35 runs in two innings batting in the middle order.

On the other hand, Dhoni played his last ODI against New Zealand in the World Cup 2019 semi-final. The 38-year-old is not a part of India’s T20I squad announced on Thursday.

Amidst rumours of retirement, the wicketkeeper-batsman made himself unavailable for selection for the three-T20I series against South Africa at home starting September 15.

“Post World Cup, we have laid down a few more plans and we thought of giving as many opportunities as possible to Rishabh Pant and to see he is groomed. That is our plan right now and we did discuss this with him (Dhoni),” Prasad had said during a press conference to announce the squad for West Indies last month.