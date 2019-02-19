MS Dhoni plays charity football match in Mumbai ahead of series against Australia

India batsman-wicketkeeper MS Dhoni, who used to play as a goalkeeper in his school days, was seen playing a charity football match in Juhu, Mumbai on Monday. With his love for football well known among his fans, the 37-year old is spotted on a regular basis at football events now-and-then.

Dhoni was all smiles in the photographs of the charity event shared on social media as he wore his football boots in front of a large crowd gathered to watch the celebrity cricketer. Bollywood celebrities including Dino Morea, Aparshakti Khurana, actor-model Marc Robinson were also present at the venue in Juhu.

Dhoni has been included in the limited-overs series against Australia for two T20Is and five ODIs as the Men in Blue continue their preparations for the upcoming 2019 World Cup. The third ODI against Australia is set to be played in Ranchi, Dhoni’s hometown.

Chief selector MSK Prasad, in a recent interview, called Dhoni ‘the most important guy for India’ in context of the ICC World Cup 2019. “Undoubtedly. He is going to be the most important guy for India in the World Cup: be it in his advisory role to Virat, be it with his wicketkeeping, be it with is on-field mentoring of young players,” he said.